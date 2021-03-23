Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,137,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

