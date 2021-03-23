Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

