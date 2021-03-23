Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 381.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

