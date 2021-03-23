Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $249.96 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.