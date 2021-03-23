Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $188.22 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.31 or 0.00015185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00467250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00063027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00777748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00074771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,650,677 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

