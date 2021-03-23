Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

