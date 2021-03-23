Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 239,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $909,000.

Shares of QELL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,839. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

