Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,184,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,500,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LUXAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.