Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.69 Million in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 549,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 98,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,145. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

