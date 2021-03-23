Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,400,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

