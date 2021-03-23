Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 402,400 Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 402,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

ACAC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,759. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.