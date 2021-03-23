Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Raised to $1.80

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.10 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

QUISF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

