Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Raised to $1.80

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.10 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

QUISF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

