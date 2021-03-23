Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

