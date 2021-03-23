Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

