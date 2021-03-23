Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

