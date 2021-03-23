Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other Quebecor news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of Quebecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at C$8,872,875.

