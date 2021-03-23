Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issued By B. Riley

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.