Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Utz Brands by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

