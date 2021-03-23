Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Merus Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Merus in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $883.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

