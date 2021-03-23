Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Reduced by Analyst

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

IMV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMV by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

