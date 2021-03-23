Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. FMC has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

