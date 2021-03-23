Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

