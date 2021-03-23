Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $820.59 million, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

