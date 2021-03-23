Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Preferred Bank worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

