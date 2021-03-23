Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,901 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

