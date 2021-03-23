Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

