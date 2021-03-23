Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 121,427 Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,427 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,556,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,517 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

QEP opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.39 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.