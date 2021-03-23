Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,346 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qualys by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

