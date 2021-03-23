Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,098 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

