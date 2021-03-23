Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,760 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,918,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

