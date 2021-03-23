Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

