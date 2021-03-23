Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

