Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,082 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 274.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.