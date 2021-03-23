Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,800 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $688.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

