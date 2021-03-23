Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 7,973 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

EWQ opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

