Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $56,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.