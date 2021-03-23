Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $100,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,289 shares of company stock worth $7,295,967. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.