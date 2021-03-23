Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $247,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

