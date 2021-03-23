Prudential plc (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,525.50 ($19.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 826.40 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,581 ($20.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.83. The firm has a market cap of £39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71.

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.