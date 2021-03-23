ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

