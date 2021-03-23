ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.