Propy Hits 1-Day Volume of $870,062.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $46.51 million and approximately $870,062.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

