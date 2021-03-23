Project WITH Market Cap Reaches $12.19 Million (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $829,965.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project WITH Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 335,451,107 coins. The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

