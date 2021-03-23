Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

