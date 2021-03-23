Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

