Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.75. 16,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

