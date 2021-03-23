Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

ITW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,991. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

