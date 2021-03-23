Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

