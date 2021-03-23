Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 926,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,234,000 after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 42,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

