Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,368. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

