Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $20,944,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $9,118,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

